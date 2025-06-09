Markets
Citius Oncology Inks Distribution Services Agreement With Cardinal Health For LYMPHIR

June 09, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR), the oncology-focused subsidiary of late-stage biopharmaceutical company Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR), announced Monday it has entered into a distribution services agreement with Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) that supports the upcoming launch of LYMPHIR for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

This agreement is designed to help provide access to LYMPHIR (denileukin diftitox-cxdl), an innovative immunotherapy FDA-approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), in support of its anticipated U.S. commercial launch.

Cardinal Health's proven distribution capabilities will help ensure LYMPHIR reaches healthcare providers and patients efficiently and reliably, as Citius Oncology works to build a robust commercial distribution network.

Under the agreement, Cardinal Health will serve as an authorized distributor of record for Citius Oncology providing specialty pharmaceutical distribution services.

