Citius Oncology, Inc. Full Year Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) reported Loss for its full year of -$24.76 million

The company's earnings came in at -$24.76 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$21.15 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Citius Oncology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$24.76 Mln. vs. -$21.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.31 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.