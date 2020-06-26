Markets
CTXR

Citius: FDA Issues Guidelines To Study IPSC-derived MSCs To Treat COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) said it has received a written response from the FDA with respect to the company's pre-investigational new drug application for induced mesenchymal stem cells to treat and reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with COVID-19. The FDA acknowledged that the company could apply for fast track designation. The FDA also provided specific guidelines to study iPSC-derived MSCs.

Citius Pharma plans to follow up with the FDA with an Investigational New Drug application under the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program.

