Citius: FDA Issues Guidelines To Study IPSC-derived MSCs To Treat COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) said it has received a written response from the FDA with respect to the company's pre-investigational new drug application for induced mesenchymal stem cells to treat and reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with COVID-19. The FDA acknowledged that the company could apply for fast track designation. The FDA also provided specific guidelines to study iPSC-derived MSCs.

Citius Pharma plans to follow up with the FDA with an Investigational New Drug application under the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.