Citi's Vice Chairman Ray McGuire to step down

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N Vice Chairman Ray McGuire will leave the bank after 15 years in various roles to pursue his "lifelong passion for public service", according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

McGuire, who was also most recently Citi's chairman of banking, capital markets and advisery, has decided to run for mayor of New York, the New York Timesreportedearlier in the day.

(Reporting by Imani Moise in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

