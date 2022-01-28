Citi’s Hong Kong fine is a warning to others

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Penalty-payers is one ranking no bank wants to top. Citigroup has just come in at No. 3 in Hong Kong with a HK$348 million ($44.7 million) fine for the 10 years to 2018 during which its cash equities team often misrepresented trades to clients as prompted by other customers – preferred by most for giving a better price – when it was in fact acting as principal.

The city’s watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission, nodded to a culture of “unrelenting commercial pressure” faced by Citi’s traders to win business. Still, misrepresentation is poor practice whatever the industry. And in this compliance-heavy age, a bank not having necessary checks in place is hard to explain.

Fines always emerge long after the wrongdoing, and Citi can point to a change in leadership since. It dismissed traders involved three years ago, too. But as demonstrated by HSBC’s, $51 million punishment in 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-hsbc-hongkong-fine-idUKKBN1DL1C6 for mis-selling structured products or UBS’s $48 million penalty, plus a licence suspension, in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-regulator-ubs-group-idUSKCN1QV12F for due diligence failings related to initial public offerings, the costs of misbehaving in Hong Kong’s markets are slowly rising. (By Jennifer Hughes)

