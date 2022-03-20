Citing martial law, Ukraine president signs decree to combine national TV channels into one platform

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a "unified information policy" under martial law, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

LVIV, Ukraine, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a "unified information policy" under martial law, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Ukrainian privately owned media channels have hitherto continued to operate since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The decree announcement, made on the presidential website, did not specify how quickly the new measure would come into force.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Potter)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More