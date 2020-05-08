Citing COVID-19, Delta Suspends Service to 10 Airports

Between stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, out-of-work customers, and general apathy toward traveling right now, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) says that roughly 70% of its 885 aircraft are currently grounded, that it has cut second quarter 2020 flights by about 85%, and that the company expects that its own revenues in Q2 2020 will be about 90% below Q2 2019 levels.

With air traffic at an effective standstill, today the company announced its latest measure to reduce costs, realign capacity with (almost nonexistent) customer demand, and "allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines." Specifically, Delta is suspending service to 10 major airports in regions having at least one other airport serviced by Delta that can address the local market.

Specifically, from May 13 through at least until September 2020:

Service will be suspended at ... ... but continue at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) Oakland International Airport (OAK) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Long Beach Airport (LGB) Also LAX T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) Logan International Airport (BOS) Westchester County Airport (HPN) LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Stewart International Airport (SWF) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) Logan International Airport (BOS) Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Delta will also temporarily suspend service to Saskatoon International Airport beginning May 13.

Delta promised to "re-accommodate customers whose travel is impacted as a result of service suspensions in these stations."

