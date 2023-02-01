US Markets
Citigroup's wealth arm stops margin loans on Adani securities - Bloomberg News

February 01, 2023 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's C.N wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of billionaire Gautam Adani's group of firms as collateral for margin loans following short seller Hindenburg Research's report, Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
