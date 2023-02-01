Citigroup's wealth arm stops margin loans on Adani securities - Bloomberg News

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's C.N wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of billionaire Gautam Adani's group of firms as collateral for margin loans following short seller Hindenburg Research's report, Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

