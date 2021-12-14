Citigroup’s Problems Begin to Stack Up

Citigroup (C) is an American multinational financial services provider. The firm generates the bulk of its revenue from interest-bearing activities, but also provides high-quality investment banking, fee-based asset management, and other solutions to consumers and corporations.

I am bearish on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Share Buyback Program Halted

Citigroup has halted its share buyback program due to a new capital rule related to derivatives risk. The new rule will likely increase Citi's risk-weighted assets by $60 billion to $65 billion, and dent the CET1 ratio by 50 to 60 basis points. This event is a massive blow to the bank as the news comes on the back of an 11.7% drawdown of its CET 1 ratio during Q3.

If Citi commits more capital to less risky assets, we're likely to see less top-line growth and lower future shareholder compensation. In addition, this quarter's reduced stock repurchases will diminish the market's expected intrinsic value of the stock, which could cause a minor sell-off.

Earnings Stagnation and Restructuring Costs

The bank's Consumer revenue is anticipated to recover in Q4, but drop year-over-year due to dispositions. I believe that earnings from this division will improve in 2022 with higher yields on debt, but there will most likely be a trade-off with declining growth in other segments.

We've already witnessed a slowdown in treasury and trade solutions year-over-year (-4%), and I can't possibly see how year-over-year growth numbers in investment banking (+39%) and equity markets (+40%) will be ascertained amid a stock market cooldown.

Furthermore, Citi's in the process of a major restructuring. The bank is headed in another direction with new CEO Jane Fraser, emphasizing fee-based business instead of consumer banking.

However, this could be a costly process; the bank is set to spend $1.2 billion to divest assets in Asia and an undisclosed amount to exit its consumer lending business in South America.

The repercussions of this would be a damaged balance sheet and a load of large one-off costs deteriorating the firm's income statement.

Struggling for Momentum

Citi stock s trading below its 10-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages indicating that the stock's struggling to find momentum despite the "rate-hike" cyclical rhetoric in the air.

Although there's an argument that the stock could be set for a reversal with its RSI at 26, there's no real volume in the stock's trading. I think we're set for a slow decline in Citi's stock price during 2022.

Wall Street's Take

Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on the stock, with a Moderate Buy rating assigned, based on six Buys and three Holds. The average Citigroup price target on the street is $80.56, which presents a value upside worth 32.6%.

Concluding Thoughts

I don't see upside ahead for Citi stock amid a range of headwinds. Adding to restructuring costs are the firm's issues with its risk-weighted assets, which have a damaging effect on shareholder compensation.

The stock has also failed to gather momentum during a period where some financial stocks have actually performed well. I think 2022 will be a rough year for the stock.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

