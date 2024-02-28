Citigroup's Preferred Stock, Series J Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: C.PRJ) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4392), with shares changing hands as low as $25.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, C.PRJ was trading at a 4.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRJ shares, versus C:

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J:

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: C.PRJ) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are off about 0.1%.

