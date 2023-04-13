Citigroup's Preferred Stock, Series J Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: C.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $25.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.44% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRJ was trading at a 1.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.51% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J:
In Thursday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: C.PRJ) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 0.9%.
