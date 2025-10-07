Citigroup's Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Markets
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.758), with shares changing hands as low as $30.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 23.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.98% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Tuesday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are off about 0.9%.

