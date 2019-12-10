Citigroup's Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1224), with shares changing hands as low as $27.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 10.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.97% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Tuesday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.