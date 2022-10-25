Citigroup's Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9234), with shares changing hands as low as $27.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 10.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.21% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Tuesday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 2.1%.

