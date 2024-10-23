Citigroup's Preferred Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.0378), with shares changing hands as low as $30.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.45% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 21.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.51% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Wednesday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are off about 1%.

