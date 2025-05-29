Citigroup's Preferred Securities Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:
In Thursday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 0.2%.
