Citigroup's Preferred Securities Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6636), with shares changing hands as low as $27.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 11.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.04% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Friday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 1.7%.

