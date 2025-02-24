News & Insights

Markets
C.PRN

Citigroup's Preferred Securities Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

February 24, 2025 — 03:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.7296), with shares changing hands as low as $30.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 21.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.04% in the "Financial" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

C.PRN+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are down about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Victor Mashaal Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of RLY
 ACRE Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Victor Mashaal Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of RLY-> ACRE Dividend Growth Rate-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

C.PRN
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.