C.PRN

Citigroup's Preferred Securities Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

July 27, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.04), with shares changing hands as low as $28.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.83% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, C.PRN was trading at a 17.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.15% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:

Below is a dividend history chart for C.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities:

In Thursday trading, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: C) are up about 2.1%.

