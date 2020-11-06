Citigroup's Polish unit does not expect a loss in 2021

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy BHW.WA does not expect a loss in 2021, Chief Executive Slawomir Sikora said on Friday, despite the impact on Poland of a second wave of the pandemic.

"I do not see such a thing from my institution's perspective, but humility is needed," Sikora told reporters when asked about central bank governor's predictions saying that the sector as a whole may suffer a loss next year in Poland.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

