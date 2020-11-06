US Markets
C

Citigroup's Polish unit does not expect a loss in 2021

Contributor
Marcin Goclowski Reuters
Published

Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy does not expect a loss in 2021, Chief Executive Slawomir Sikora said on Friday, despite the impact on Poland of a second wave of the pandemic.

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy BHW.WA does not expect a loss in 2021, Chief Executive Slawomir Sikora said on Friday, despite the impact on Poland of a second wave of the pandemic.

"I do not see such a thing from my institution's perspective, but humility is needed," Sikora told reporters when asked about central bank governor's predictions saying that the sector as a whole may suffer a loss next year in Poland.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular