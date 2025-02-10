Citigroup's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $793,808, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,867,649.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $90.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Citigroup's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Citigroup's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $90.00 $121.3K 1.0K 1.4K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.0 $7.95 $8.0 $85.00 $120.8K 28 153 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $23.35 $23.0 $23.0 $65.00 $115.1K 107 50 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.55 $8.45 $8.55 $82.50 $110.2K 1.8K 1.3K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $20.25 $19.85 $20.0 $70.00 $100.0K 152 145

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,752,885, the price of C is down by -1.46%, reaching $80.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $86. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $109. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $83. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $79. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

