Citigroup's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in C usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Citigroup. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $3,847,531, and 4 are calls, amounting to $168,546.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $67.5 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 10284.78 with a total volume of 8,999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.95 $7.0 $7.0 $60.00 $2.0M 135 3.0K C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $57.50 $1.1M 10.9K 3.0K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $57.50 $275.0K 7.9K 0 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.78 $2.77 $2.78 $55.00 $178.2K 26.0K 10 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $55.00 $61.3K 2.9K 245

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 901,275, the price of C is down by -0.23%, reaching $57.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $71.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

