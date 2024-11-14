Citigroup's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $211,613 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $732,862.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 14385.71, with a total volume reaching 32,890.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.29 $1.26 $1.26 $70.00 $74.5K 14.5K 1.6K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $65.00 $62.0K 16.3K 159 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.6 $20.2 $20.2 $50.00 $60.6K 4.3K 30 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.78 $2.74 $2.74 $70.00 $58.9K 73.6K 231 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.53 $1.52 $1.52 $72.50 $55.6K 28.1K 2.3K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Citigroup's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 9,127,274, the C's price is down by -1.34%, now at $67.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $107. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $64. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $82. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

