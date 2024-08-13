Citigroup's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $118,441, and 5 were calls, valued at $187,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $8.7 $8.65 $8.7 $50.00 $47.8K 66 60 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.48 $1.44 $1.48 $57.00 $42.9K 2.3K 315 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $2.67 $2.66 $2.67 $40.00 $40.8K 3.2K 233 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.67 $2.66 $2.66 $40.00 $39.1K 3.2K 233 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.0 $11.95 $12.0 $70.00 $38.4K 333 24

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Citigroup With a trading volume of 3,520,508, the price of C is up by 0.5%, reaching $58.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $67. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $73. An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $72. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $79. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

