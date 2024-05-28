Citigroup's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $4,568,992, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $2,697,206.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $44.0 and $90.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 15468.08, with a total volume reaching 82,934.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $44.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.6 $5.75 $60.00 $2.0M 3.4K 3.5K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.6 $5.75 $60.00 $2.0M 3.4K 3.5K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $57.50 $145.3K 1.3K 524 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.0 $7.1 $67.50 $142.0K 1.4K 100 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.92 $1.65 $1.79 $90.00 $141.0K 188 917

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Citigroup With a volume of 8,035,317, the price of C is down -1.75% at $62.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days. What The Experts Say On Citigroup

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $86.0.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

