Citigroup's Card Delinquencies Stable, Charge-Offs Rise in February

Citigroup Inc.’s C subsidiary, Citibank N.A., has reported mixed performance in its credit card metrics for February 2026 in a recent SEC filing. While delinquency rates remained stable compared with the prior month and slightly declined year over year, net charge-offs witnessed an uptick.

For the period ending February 2026, the Citibank Credit Card Master Trust delinquency rate remained stable at 1.46%, unchanged from January 2026 and down from 1.47% in February 2025. The latest figure also compares unfavorably with the 1.58% level recorded in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economic activity.

Meanwhile, the Credit Card Issuance Trust’s net charge-off rate climbed to 2.19% in February 2026 from 2.03% in January 2026. The figure remained lower than both 2.28% in the prior year and 2.49% recorded in February 2020.

Citibank’s Credit Card Lending Shows Sequential Decline

Citibank’s credit card lending activity saw a modest decline during the month. Principal receivables declined to $19.3 billion as of February 2026 from $19.9 billion at the start of the previous month. The figure marked a decline from $21.2 billion reported in February 2025, indicating some slowdown in year-over-year consumer borrowing activity.

Citigroup’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Citigroup have gained 7.7% over the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5.5%.

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Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks in Card Delinquency

Bank of America’s BAC credit card metrics were mixed in February 2026, with delinquencies easing slightly and net charge-offs trending lower. The BA Master Credit Card Trust II’s delinquency rate stood at 1.43% in February, down from 1.51% a year earlier.

The net charge-off rate of BAC was 2.26% in February compared with 2.50% in February 2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM credit card trust performance in February 2026 reflected lower charge-offs but higher delinquencies. The Chase Issuance Trust’s delinquency rate increased to 0.92% in February from 0.91% in February 2025.

In contrast, the net charge-off rate of JPM declined to 1.66% in February 2026 from 1.68% in the prior year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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