Citigroup's Card Delinquencies & Charge-Offs Improve Y/Y in April

Citigroup Inc.’s C subsidiary, Citibank N.A., has reported improving performance in its credit card metrics for April 2026 in a recent SEC filing. While delinquency and net charge-off rates declined compared with the prior month and the prior-year period, principal receivables witnessed modest sequential growth.

For the period ending April 2026, the Citibank Credit Card Master Trust delinquency rate declined to 1.40% from 1.43% in March 2026 and 1.41% in April 2025. The latest figure also compares favorably with the 1.61% level recorded in April 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Credit Card Issuance Trust’s net charge-off rate declined to 2.11% in April 2026 from 2.58% in March 2026. The figure remained lower than both 2.70% in the prior year and 2.96% recorded in April 2020.

Citibank’s Credit Card Lending Shows Sequential Growth

Citibank’s credit card lending activity saw modest expansion during the month. Principal receivables grew to $19.5 billion as of April 2026 from $19.1 billion at the start of the previous month. However, the figure marked a decline from $20.9 billion reported in April 2025, indicating some slowdown in year-over-year consumer borrowing activity.

Citigroup’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Citigroup have gained 25.4% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.

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Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks in Card Delinquency

Bank of America’s BAC credit card metrics improved year over year in April 2026, driven by lower delinquency and net charge-off rates. The BA Master Credit Card Trust II’s delinquency rate stood at 1.32% in April, down from 1.42% a year earlier.

The net charge-off rate of BAC was 2.39% in April compared with 2.70% in April 2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM credit card trust performance in April 2026 reflected lower delinquencies but slightly higher net charge-offs. The Chase Issuance Trust’s delinquency rate decreased to 0.87% in April from 0.89% in April 2025.

In contrast, the net charge-off rate of JPM increased to 1.68% in April 2026 from 1.67% in the prior year.

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