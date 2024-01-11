Citigroup's (C) Reserves & Charges of $3.78B to Hurt Q4 Results

Citigroup Inc. C disclosed certain items impacting its pre-tax fourth-quarter 2023 results to enhance transparency. Citigroup recorded combined charges and reserves of $3.78 billion, which is expected to affect its fourth-quarter earnings.

C added $1.3 billion to its reserves to protect itself against risk exposures in Argentina and Russia. The currency devaluation and geopolitical risks in Argentina are likely to have affected its ability to sustain external debt service. C, therefore, set aside $720 million to combat the situation. Also, Citigroup booked $580 in reserves, given the prolonged political and economic instability in Russia.

C recorded a charge of approximately $1.7 billion to its operating expenses relating to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) special assessment. Management had earlier estimated this to be $1.65 billion.

The fourth-quarter results of other major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Bank of America Corporation BAC, will likely be weighed down by similar FDIC special assessment fees to cover the losses to FDIC’s insurance fund from failed banks. Notably, JPM and BAC are expected to pay approximately $3 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, in special assessment fees.

Pursuant to its implementation of the organization simplification initiative, Citigroup’s expense base included around $780 million in restructuring charges in fourth-quarter 2023. This involved severance costs, non-cash asset impairments and other related charges.

Management has been on track to make changes to its financial reporting structure effective for its fourth-quarter 2023 results. The new organizational structure will replace the existing reportable segment with five new reportable operating segments, namely Services, Markets, Banking, Wealth and U.S. Personal Banking. Further, the remaining activities will be clubbed under a separate All Other segment consisting of Legacy Franchises and Corporate/Other units.

Also, the leaders of each of Citigroup’s five main businesses will report directly to the chief executive officer and be members of the Executive Management team. These new segments will operate across two regions, comprising North America and an international group. Such optimization of management layers and reduction in functional roles will drive accountability and make the decision-making process swifter.

Apart from the stated charges and reserve creation during the fourth quarter, Citigroup’s results have also been affected by the devaluation of the Argentine peso in December 2023. Hence, the company recorded approximately $880 million of translation loss in revenues in Argentina. This is partially offset by net interest income of around $250 million earned on its net investments in the country.

Progressing with its global consumer banking exits and organizational overhaul, C is likely to face challenging results this earnings season. Nonetheless, such efforts are expected to better its long-term performance by focusing on profitable businesses and eliminating extra management layers.

Citigroup’s shares have gained 27.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

C presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

