Citigroup's (C) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Have you been eager to see how Citigroup C performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based money center bank’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



Citigroup came out with adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82.



Rise in revenues were partially offset by higher operating expenses.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate for Citigroup depicted neutral stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained stable over the last seven days.



Also, Citigroup has an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting earnings beat in Q4, the company also delivered positive surprises in the prior four quarters. Overall, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 3.2% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenue Came In Better than Expected



Citigroup’s revenues of $18.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.7 billion. Moreover, revenues grew 7% year over year.



Key Takeaways



Net income stood at $5 billion, up 15% from the prior year quarter.

Cost of credit rose 15% year over year to $2.2 billion.

Fixed income markets revenues jumped 49% year over year to $2.9 billion

Equity markets revenues of $516 million declined 23% from the prior-year quarter

Investment banking revenues grew 6% year over year to $1.4 billion

Returned $6.2 billion to shareholders as common stock repurchases and dividends during the quarter.



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Citigroup. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



How the Market Reacted So Far



Following the earnings release, Citigroup shares were up nearly 1% in the pre-trading session. This is in sync with to what the stock witnessed in the prior-day’s session. Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have considered the results in their favor. However, the full-session’s price movement may indicate a different picture.



Check back later for our full write up on this Citigroup earnings report!



