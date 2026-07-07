Citigroup Wins LPMCL Membership, Expands Metal Clearing Services

Citigroup C is strengthening its presence in the global precious metals market after becoming a clearing member of London Precious Metals Clearing Limited (LPMCL). The designation enables the bank to provide Loco London settlement services for gold, silver, platinum and palladium, expanding its role in one of the world’s largest over-the-counter bullion markets.



The membership enhances Citigroup’s ability to deliver end-to-end precious metals solutions by integrating clearing and settlement with its existing commodities franchise.



Direct participation in the clearing process is expected to improve execution efficiency for institutional clients while reinforcing the bank’s market infrastructure capabilities and deepening client relationships.



While the move is not expected to have a meaningful impact on near-term earnings, it supports Citigroup’s broader strategy of expanding capital-light, fee-generating businesses.



As demand for efficient clearing, settlement and liquidity services continues to grow, the enhanced offering strengthens the bank’s competitive position and could increase its relevance among bullion dealers, financial institutions and other institutional market participants.

Citigroup’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, C shares have gained 19.3%, outperforming the industry’s 4.4% rise.



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Currently, Citigroup carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

C’s Competitive Landscape

Citigroup’s closest peers in this space are JPMorgan JPM and Goldman Sachs GS, both of which have well-established institutional commodities franchises.



JPM is a long-standing participant in the London bullion market, offering precious metals trading, clearing, custody and vaulting services, whereas Goldman Sachs is a leading dealer in precious metals, providing trading, financing and risk-management solutions to institutional clients worldwide.



Citigroup’s entry into LPMCL strengthens its ability to compete more effectively with these Wall Street rivals by expanding its precious metals clearing capabilities and enhancing its suite of fee-based market services.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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