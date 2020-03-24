US Markets

Citigroup will temporarily close up to 15% of branches

Imani Moise Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Citigroup Inc will temporarily close up to 15% of its U.S. branches in light of reduced foot traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman told Reuters.

The third largest U.S. lender said it would also temporarily reduce branch hours and redeploy staff to open branches to ensure access to essential services. Citigroup has roughly 700 branches.

