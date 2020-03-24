Citigroup will temporarily close up to 15% of branches

March 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N will temporarily close up to 15% of its U.S. branches in light of reduced foot traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman told Reuters.

The third largest U.S. lender said it would also temporarily reduce branch hours and redeploy staff to open branches to ensure access to essential services. Citigroup has roughly 700 branches.

(Reporting by Imani Moise, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Imani.Moise@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6335;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.