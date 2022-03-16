US Markets
Citigroup, Wells Fargo raise base lending rate after Fed's interest rate move

March 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.Nand Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Wednesday they were raising their base lending rates, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Both banks said they were lifting their base rates to 3.5% from 3.25%, effective Thursday.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates in order to tame runaway inflation, and signaled it would begin to aggressively wean the economy off pandemic-era measures to curb decades-high inflation.

The central bank signaled it would push the key federal funds rate to a range of 1.75% to 2.00% by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Most Popular