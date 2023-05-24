Citigroup weighs dual listing for Mexico unit after failed sale

By Tatiana Bautzer, Saeed Azhar and Echo Wang

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is considering a dual stock listing for its Mexican retail unit, known as Banamex, after it abandoned a sale process, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The dual listings could take place in Mexico City and New York, two of the sources said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Saeed Azhar and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Nick Zieminski)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.