Citigroup weighs dual listing for Mexico unit after failed sale

May 24, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Tatiana Bautzer, Saeed Azhar, Echo Wang for Reuters

By Tatiana Bautzer, Saeed Azhar and Echo Wang

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is considering a dual stock listing for its Mexican retail unit, known as Banamex, after it abandoned a sale process, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The dual listings could take place in Mexico City and New York, two of the sources said.

