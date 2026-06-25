Citigroup vs. Wells Fargo: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Citigroup maintains a vast global footprint with operations in more than 90 markets worldwide.

Wells Fargo focuses on its deep presence in the U.S. consumer and commercial banking sectors.

Which banking giant offers the best combination of value and stability for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup ›

Choosing between Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) involves weighing global reach against domestic focus. Both banks are navigating changing interest rates and regulatory environments as they seek to reward long-term shareholders.

Citigroup serves as a global powerhouse with a heavy emphasis on institutional clients and cross-border transactions. Conversely, Wells Fargo maintains a strong grip on the U.S. mortgage and consumer lending markets. These two giants offer distinct paths for investors depending on whether they prefer international diversification or domestic stability.

The case for Citigroup

Citigroup operates through five primary business segments, focusing on its physical presence in more than 90 markets. It caters to wealth management clients and institutions needing cross-border services while maintaining a significant U.S. consumer footprint. The company's simplified organizational structure helps it navigate the complex landscape of bank stocks while supporting global economic progress.

In FY 2025, Citigroup reported revenue of nearly $85.2 billion, a slight raise from $80.7 billion the prior year. The company generated net income of roughly $14.3 billion. This performance resulted in a net margin of close to 16.7%, indicating the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses and taxes were paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.4x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, with a higher number showing more reliance on borrowed funds. The current ratio, which gauges the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, was roughly 0.5x. For the FY 2025 period, the bank reported negative free cash flow of nearly $74.2 billion, representing cash from operations minus capital spending.

The case for Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo serves roughly 60 million consumer and small-business customers primarily within the United States. It operates across four segments: consumer lending, commercial banking, corporate banking, and wealth management. The bank recently expanded its reach in the housing market by becoming a preferred home mortgage lender for the ICON deal.

For the FY 2025 period, revenue reached approximately $83.7 billion, a slight increase from $82.3 billion in 2024. The bank produced a net income of close to $21.3 billion during this time frame. This performance led to a net margin of roughly 25%, showing the portion of total sales that translated into actual profit for the year.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 2.4x, which is the bank's total debt divided by its equity. The current ratio, a measure of short-term liquidity, was approximately 0.3x. In FY 2025, the company recorded negative free cash flow of nearly $19.0 billion, which is the cash left over after paying for operations and asset purchases.

Risk profile comparison

Citigroup must manage the complexities of operating in 90 different markets, which exposes it to significant geopolitical and currency risks. The bank faces stiff competition for institutional clients from JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Additionally, the costs of maintaining global infrastructure and meeting diverse regulatory standards across international borders could weigh on future profitability.

Wells Fargo operates under heavy regulatory oversight, including a 2024 agreement with the OCC to improve its anti-money laundering and risk management. Its earnings are highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policies, and it faces intense competition from fintech firms and Alphabet in the payments space. The bank also handles ongoing legal risks and potential operational restrictions that could impact its ability to return capital to shareholders.

Valuation comparison

Wells Fargo appears slightly cheaper based on its forward P/E, which compares current price to future earnings estimates. Citigroup maintains a lower P/S ratio, which measures market value against total sales.

Metric Citigroup Wells Fargo & Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 13.3x 12.0x 17.0x P/S ratio 1.5x 2.1x N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Wells Fargo and Citigroup have delivered more than 100% returns for investors over the last five years. In fact, for much of that time, Wells Fargo was the outperformer. But something changed in 2026. Citigroup is up 25% year to date as of June 25, while Wells Fargo is lagging with a nearly 9% drop on disappointing revenue guidance and investor concerns about the macroeconomic environment. However, smart investors know that past results aren’t necessarily an indicator of future returns, so which is the better stock for the rest of the year?

Citigroup is betting on a turnaround. In 2021, the global banking giant announced it planned to exit the consumer banking business in 14 international markets. During the recentearnings call management said the divestitures are at or nearing completion. The leaner company is freeing up capital for strategic investments in more lucrative global markets.

Wells Fargo is also in a period of transition. Last year, the Federal Reserve lifted the asset cap imposed in 2018 following the bank's fake account scandal. Wells Fargo now has much more balance sheet freedom, which should unlock greater financial flexibility and performance. But despite Wells Fargo’s improving flexibility and lower forward valuation, I like Citigroup better in this matchup. It has a stronger future outlook and is slightly less tied to the moves of the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. consumer, and the U.S. housing market. And its successful divestitures and international pivots demonstrate that, despite its size and scale, it remains agile in a dynamic economic environment.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has positions in Alphabet and Bank of America. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.