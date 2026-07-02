Citigroup vs. Wells Fargo: Which Big Bank Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Citigroup focuses on global institutional banking and cross-border services across more than 90 markets.

Wells Fargo & operates as a U.S. domestic powerhouse serving roughly 60 million consumer and small business customers.

Which banking giant offers the best value for your portfolio in the current market?

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup ›

Interest in financial stocks should be on the rise amid a potential increase in interest rates, which tend to benefit banks. As the financial landscape evolves, investors often choose between global reach and domestic strength. Deciding whether to buy Citigroup (NYSE:C) or Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) requires weighing two very different banking strategies.

Citigroup positions itself as a global connector for institutional clients, while Wells Fargo remains a dominant force in the U.S. consumer market. Comparing these two companies helps reveal how their divergent business models and geographic footprints might impact your investment strategy during 2026.

The case for Citigroup

As one of the world's most geographically diverse bank stocks, Citigroup operates in more than 90 markets through five core business units. The company serves a global base of institutional and consumer clients, and no single customer represents more than 10% of its total revenue according to available disclosures. Its strategy centers on supporting client growth and facilitating complex cross-border financial transactions for multinational corporations.

In FY 2025, revenue was more than $85.2 billion, representing a 5% increase from the prior year. The bank reported net income of $13.1 billion for the same period, a 13% increase.

The case for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, and mortgage services primarily within the United States. The company serves approximately 60 million consumer and small business customers through a massive domestic branch network. Similar to its peers, the company maintains a broad client base in which no individual customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, organized into segments such as commercial banking and wealth management.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $83.7 billion, which was shy of 2% growth over the previous year. Net income for the period was roughly $20.3 billion, reflecting a 9% increase in profitability compared to 2024.

Risk profile comparison

Citigroup faces significant risks associated with its extensive international presence, including fluctuating currency values and diverse regulatory requirements across dozens of countries. The bank must navigate economic instability in emerging markets, which could negatively impact its institutional client base. It also faces intense competition for global corporate business from other large peers like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC).

Wells Fargo & Co deals with ongoing regulatory consent orders that require improvements in governance and anti-money laundering compliance. These mandates can limit how quickly the bank grows or changes its operations while increasing its compliance costs. The company also faces competition from fintech firms and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and its domestic focus makes it particularly sensitive to U.S. interest rate changes and economic downturns.

Valuation comparison

Wells Fargo & looks slightly cheaper according to its Forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates, while Citigroup has a lower P/S ratio, comparing price to revenue.

Metric Citigroup Wells Fargo & Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 13.2x 12.1x 17.3x P/S ratio 2.9x 3.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Wells Fargo is expected to post modest sales growth in 2026 of about 4.8%, with slightly better net income growth at just over 5%. What has some excited is that the Federal Reserve has removed a $2 trillion cap on deposits it had placed on Wells Fargo in 2018 for various scandals, including opening fake accounts to appear to be growing faster. That would change the calculus for Wells’ growth, since the cap on deposits has led it to reduce its deposit market share from 10% to 7% this decade.

Citigroup, meanwhile, is seen growing revenue by 10% in 2026 to $93.9 billion, with a 44% jump in profitability to net income of $18.8 billion. Wells Fargo actually has better net income margins than Citi, which is a plus for the California-based Wells. But Citigroup is seeing particular strength in retail deposits and wealth management, each up double digits in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Deposits at a bank are revenue multipliers, so rapid increases in deposits are a plus. Wells, meanwhile, is seeing strength in credit cards.

Ultimately, both Citigroup and Wells Fargo are similarly sized (by revenue) financial institutions. It’s tough to recommend Wells stock on the basis of its no longer being punished for financial misdeeds. If you can set aside grudges about past actions, Wells is cheaper on a price-to-earnings basis. But Citigroup is a more diversified bank and is cheaper on a price-to-sales basis. Coupled with its faster growth in revenue and net income in 2026, Citigroup is the bank stock to buy.

Should you buy stock in Citigroup right now?

Before you buy stock in Citigroup, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Citigroup wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.