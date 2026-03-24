Citigroup vs. PNC Financial: Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

Citigroup, Inc. C and The PNC Financial Services Group PNC represent two distinct approaches to banking within the U.S. financial sector, giving investors an interesting choice between global scale and domestic strength. While Citigroup offers extensive international exposure and capital market operations, PNC Financial stands out for its stable, U.S.-focused retail and commercial banking model.

With rising geopolitical tension, expectation of higher inflation and economic growth outlook, investors are increasingly weighing whether global diversification or regional consistency makes for a better investment opportunity right now. Let us analyze Citigroup and PNC Financial’s business models to determine which presents a solid investment opportunity.

The Case for C

Citigroup has been emphasizing growth in core businesses through streamlining operations internationally. In February 2026, Citigroup completed the sale of its Russia-based banking unit, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital, marking its full exit from Russian operations. The transaction is expected to strengthen its capital position, adding approximately $4 billion to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) in the first quarter of 2026.

In February 2026, Citigroup announced agreements with several investors for commitments to purchase an aggregate 24% equity stake in Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V (Banamex), following the divestiture of a 25% stake in Banamex to a Mexican business leader in December 2025. The company is now preparing for a planned initial public offering of its Mexican consumer and small and middle-market banking units. These initiatives will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London to stoke fee income growth.

Aligned with its goal of achieving leaner operations, Citigroup has overhauled its operating model and leadership structure, reduced bureaucracy and complexity while enhancing efficiency. In January 2024, the company announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs (about 8% of its global workforce) by 2026, having already lowered headcount by more than 10,000 employees.

Given such initiatives, the company expects revenues to see a compounded annual growth rate of 4-5% by 2026-end and will further drive $2-2.5 billion in annualized run rate savings. Further, management continues to target a return on tangible common equity of 10-11% in 2026.

Although the Federal Reserve held rates steady in its March FOMC meeting, prior rate cuts in 2025 and 2024 have supported C’s net interest income (NII) and margins. Looking ahead, steady growth may boost lending, but challenges remain from geopolitical tensions, elevated rates and persistent inflation. Given this, the company’s asset quality is also likely to face pressure as some borrowers struggle with repayments.

The Case for PNC

PNC Financial is accelerating growth through acquisitions and partnerships aimed at broadening its capabilities and revenue streams. In January 2026, the company completed the acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company, including its subsidiary FirstBank, significantly expanding its presence in Colorado and Arizona.

Management expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive, adding nearly $1 per share by 2027, with integration slated for completion by June 2026. The transaction also added 95 branches and $26.8 billion in assets, more than tripling its branch network in Colorado and expanding its presence in Arizona to more than 70 branches.

Last year, it acquired Aqueduct Capital Group, strengthening fund placement services at its global IB arm, Harris Williams. In 2024, it partnered with Plaid to enable secure data sharing and expanded its TCW Group alliance to offer private credit to middle-market firms. These, together with earlier moves like the 2022 acquisition of Linga and the 2021 buyout of BBVA USA, help diversify its business mix.

PNC has announced plans to enhance its coast-to-coast branch network. By 2030, it aims to invest $2 billion to open more than 300 branches across 20 U.S. cities and renovate its existing locations. With the addition of these branches, the company will solidify its position as one of the largest retail banks in the United States.

PNC’s NII has been witnessing growth driven by the continued benefit of fixed-rate asset repricing and loan growth. A further rate cut is anticipated in 2026, along with stabilizing funding costs and ongoing loan growth, which is expected to support NII in the upcoming period. Management anticipates NII to rise nearly 14% year over year in 2026.

An elevated expense base remains a headwind despite PNC Financial's cost-containment measures. The lack of diversification in the loan portfolio and persistent inflation are concerning and may put pressure on its asset quality.

C & PNC’s Stock Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

In the past year, PNC shares have gained 15.3%, whereas Citigroup’s stock rose 50%. In comparison, the industry has risen 20.1%.

Price Performance



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In terms of valuation, Citigroup’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.5X, while PNC Financial’s is 10.8X. Both stocks are trading at a discount compared with the industry’s trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 12.8X, but the C stock is cheaper than PNC.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Both companies regularly pay out dividends. PNC has a dividend yield of 3.3%, whereas C has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Here, PNC holds an edge over C.

Dividend Yield



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How Do Estimates Compare for Citigroup & PNC Financial?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year increases of 5.6% and 27.9%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have been revised downward over the past month.

Estimate Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNC’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year increases of 10.5% and 10.9%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have been revised upward over the past month.

Estimate Revision Trend



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C or PNC: Which Bank Stock to Invest in Now?

While Citigroup offers stronger recent stock momentum, a cheaper valuation and meaningful upside from its global restructuring efforts, PNC Financial appears to be the better buy for investors today. PNC’s business model is more stable and easier to navigate, given its strong U.S.-focused retail and commercial banking franchise, improving net interest income outlook and strategic expansion through acquisitions and branch investments.

Upward revisions in PNC’s 2026 earnings estimates signal improving analyst confidence. PNC also offers a more attractive dividend yield, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Though Citigroup could deliver solid long-term gains if its transformation initiatives play out successfully, PNC currently offers a better mix of earnings visibility, operational stability, growth potential and shareholder returns. For investors seeking a more balanced and dependable bank stock in today’s environment, PNC Financial emerges as a better buy for now.

At present, PNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and C has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.