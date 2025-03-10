News & Insights

XPNGF

Citigroup Upgrades XPeng (XPNGF)

March 10, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for XPeng (OTCPK:XPNGF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.21% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPeng is $7.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.36 to a high of $13.95. The average price target represents an increase of 87.21% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng is 68,164MM, an increase of 80.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPNGF is 0.35%, an increase of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 86,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XPNGF / XPeng Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,141K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 39.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,794K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,909K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 32.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,003K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 50.99% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,254K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 33.40% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,792K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 49.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
