Citigroup Upgrades Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (WDS)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:WDS) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.32% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt () is $18.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.67 to a high of $30.19. The average price target represents an increase of 23.32% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt () is 13,862MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodside Energy Group Ltd - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDS is 0.04%, an increase of 42.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.90% to 26,814K shares. The put/call ratio of WDS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,995K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 79.35% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 1,775K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,089K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 87.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 79.89% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

FCG - First Trust Natural Gas ETF holds 678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDS by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.