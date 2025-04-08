Citigroup Upgrades Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Werner Enterprises (NasdaqGS:WERN) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.86% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is $36.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.86% from its latest reported closing price of $27.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,481MM, an increase of 14.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.16%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 83,363K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,012K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 3,613K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,468K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 39.00% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,346K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 15.06% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,590K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Werner Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.