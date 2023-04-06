Citigroup Upgrades Welltower (WELL)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Welltower is $83.92. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.94% from its latest reported closing price of $70.56.

The projected annual revenue for Welltower is $6,446MM, an increase of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

Welltower Declares $0.61 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $70.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.13%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 8.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 8.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ellevest holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 1,822K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Pathstone Family Office holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 500 Stock Portfolio holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 2.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welltower. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELL is 0.52%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 541,306K shares. The put/call ratio of WELL is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Welltower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Welltower Inc., an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

