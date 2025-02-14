Citigroup Upgrades Warner Music Group (WMG)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Warner Music Group (NasdaqGS:WMG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warner Music Group is $36.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of $35.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Music Group is 7,440MM, an increase of 17.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.22%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 178,806K shares. The put/call ratio of WMG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,371K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,199K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,755K shares , representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 77.41% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,870K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,072K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 8,194K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,920K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares , representing an increase of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Warner Music Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of more than 1.4 million musical compositions spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.