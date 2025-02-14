Citigroup Upgrades Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.21%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 177,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,371K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,199K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,755K shares , representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 77.41% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,870K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,072K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 8,194K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,920K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares , representing an increase of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 14.49% over the last quarter.

