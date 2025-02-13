Citigroup Upgrades Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (VIST)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:VIST) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.31% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $71.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.78 to a high of $84.34. The average price target represents an increase of 41.31% from its latest reported closing price of $50.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 1,373MM, a decrease of 7.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 29.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.29%, an increase of 31.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 51,449K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Al Mehwar Commercial Investments holds 12,823K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,284K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares , representing an increase of 88.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 95.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares , representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 75.71% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 47.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 103.94% over the last quarter.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vista Energy Marketing is a retail provider of electricity and natural gas operating in nine states across America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.