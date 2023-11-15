Citigroup Upgrades Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE:VIPS) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.91% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 19.08. The forecasts range from a low of 14.34 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.91% from its latest reported closing price of 14.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is 111,366MM, an increase of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.39%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 332,090K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 17,659K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,571K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 13,062K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,440K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 11,740K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 10,636K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,215K shares, representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 12.39% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,318K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares, representing an increase of 37.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.