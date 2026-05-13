Citigroup Upgrades Venture Global (VG)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Venture Global (NYSE:VG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.59% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Venture Global is $14.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.59% from its latest reported closing price of $13.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Venture Global is 15,790MM, an increase of 2.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Global. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VG is 0.19%, an increase of 44.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.28% to 407,706K shares. The put/call ratio of VG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 251,316K shares representing 48.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354,683K shares , representing a decrease of 41.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VG by 69.74% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,323K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,140K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 6,087K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,280K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VG by 107.31% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,412K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 68.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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