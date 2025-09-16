Citigroup Upgrades Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (VLYPN)

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:VLYPN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.79% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $27.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.72 to a high of $33.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.79% from its latest reported closing price of $26.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLYPN is 0.30%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 1,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 957K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 1.39% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 7.24% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 1.69% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 64K shares.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 5.03% over the last quarter.

