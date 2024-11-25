Citigroup Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security (USB.PRS)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security (NYSE:USB.PRS) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRS is 0.32%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 3,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,737K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 3.78% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 672K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 2.28% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 371K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 3.20% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 4.29% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 206K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRS by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.