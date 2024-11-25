Citigroup Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security (USB.PRA)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security (NYSE:USB.PRA) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRA is 0.50%, an increase of 10.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRA by 1.94% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRA by 25.49% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRA by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRA by 84.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.