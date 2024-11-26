Citigroup Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (LSE:0LHY)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp (LSE:0LHY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.18% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is 54.62 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 49.33 GBX to a high of 67.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.18% from its latest reported closing price of 53.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is 30,647MM, an increase of 23.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,605 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHY is 0.40%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 1,392,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 113,320K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,344K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,003K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 47,329K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,533K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 5.52% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,913K shares , representing a decrease of 48.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,050K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 14.19% over the last quarter.

