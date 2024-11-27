Citigroup Upgrades Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Urban Outfitters (NasdaqGS:URBN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is $41.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of $40.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is 5,149MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URBN is 0.15%, an increase of 16.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 81,684K shares. The put/call ratio of URBN is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,659K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,667K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,525K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 64.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 115.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,228K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,073K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Urban Outfitters Background Information

Urban Outfitters Background Information

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

